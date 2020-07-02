Once again, The Roanoke Times editorial page shines a bright light on some dark Virginia history which desperately needs understanding. That Turner Ashby and E.C .Glass have their names on schools which don’t teach this history underscores the dominance of white supremacy, and that John Underwood’s role is largely unknown shows how much hard work we all have to confront.
The sooner we recognize the truth and reconcile our lives to this work, the sooner we will achieve what Bryan Stevenson describes as the “opposite of poverty—not wealth, but justice."
ANDY KEGLEY
WYTHEVILLE
I find it a strange dichotomy, on the one hand, we have the religious right telling us always how awful liberals are and the terrible examples we are and then defending to the death the confederate iconography and Trump. They seem to know and name all the bad role models and influences with gusto, except those they revere.
