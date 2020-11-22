Letter: Bring back "Thought for Today"

The letter by T. Michael Maher, Nov. 7, “How unthoughtful” regarding the deletion of the previously printed daily “Thought for Today” echoes my feelings. These stimulating thoughts from wise persons of history were much appreciated and took only a tiny bit of space. Why would the editors delete these words of wisdom which are much needed today? Please put this feature back. If space is needed, as Maher suggested, just delete a few birthdays for people we don’t know.