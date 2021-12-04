Letter: Bring skill games back to local businesses

Do you remember the skill games that appeared at your local bar, restaurant, or convenience store?

Enjoy playing them?

Miss them?

As the owner of a small business in Virginia offering these games, I can tell you they were the lifeblood for my business and many like mine. They were also the driving force in keeping our local bars and restaurants afloat during the COVID pandemic.

Unfortunately, the Northam administration and the Virginia legislature chose to ban skill games, where hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue stays right here in Virginia. This provided critical revenue streams for education funding, COVID relief, and small business funding.

In its place, the politicians in Richmond chose big out-of-state casino interests, where most of the revenue is immediately siphoned out of Virginia.

My company and other reputable distributors of coin-operated devices stopped operation in accordance with the law. However, as predicted, this ban has led to an explosion of illegal gambling equipment. The games on the street are not skill games, they are slot machines.