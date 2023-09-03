Re: Climate Change Demands Action, published Aug. 6: "Vanity of vanity, all is vanity, sayeth Koheleth."

An Ecclesiastical interpretation of our situation today would suggest it doesn't really matter very much what we do or don't do about climate change.

By other scientific prognostications, the sun will explode, humanity will disease itself to extinction or otherwise violently cause our own demise, AI is appearing as a new and as yet uncontrolled threat, and a whole never-ending host of Hollywoodized versions of these stories appear on our screens for "entertainment."

So really, what's the difference if humans persist here plus or minus a couple of million years?

Humans haven't been around that long, and we are destined to be around only for a finite time anyway.

So crank your air conditioner on the hottest days, buy an 11 mpg F-150 or Silverado, fly those private jets, cruise those twin-diesel yachts, throw away all that plastic, and it's all the same, bringing our epilogue on maybe just a little sooner. Who's to say?

Jason Cohen, Bedford County