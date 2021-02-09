Letter: Broadband access should be priority

I write to commend the recent article, “Roanoke Co. leaders deem broadband critical” (Jan. 28), which outlines the critical role access to high-speed internet plays in economic development decisions. In 2021, broadband access is fundamental to attracting new businesses. With it, it unlocks opportunities; without, it often blocks future development.

On Sunday, I held a virtual meet-and-greet with voters in the New River Valley regarding my campaign for lieutenant governor. While we talked about a range of topics, broadband was a singular focus. The issue of access to high-speed, reliable and affordable internet came up time and time again. Attendees highlighted their frustration with attempting to work remotely, keeping kids learning online and contacting health care providers through telehealth during this pandemic. I applaud the local leaders in Roanoke for prioritizing increasing access and affordability, but they need help from statewide leaders.