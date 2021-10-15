Letter: Broader potential of Texas law is exciting

I just have to share how excited I am about the new Texas abortion law.

You might think that I care deeply about abortion. I don't. It is the broader potential opened up by the Texas law which really excites me.

As has been widely reported, the law prohibits most abortions. But the state will not enforce this. Instead, concerned citizens are asked to step up to the plate. They can sue for "damages" and reap an award of $10,000. The old-fashioned requirement of having suffered actual damages seems to have been waived.

This creates a marvelous precedent. As we all know, the law is aloof from single issue politics, so there can obviously be nothing unique about abortion. This gives me the confidence that we can count on our Republican friends to remove legal technicalities and bureaucratic obstructions which have for so long stood between model citizenship and its just rewards. Watchful citizens could help combat undesirable behavior on a broad scale, with little or no expenditure of government resources. Off the top of my head, just a few examples come to mind.