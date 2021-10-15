 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Broader potential of Texas law is exciting

Letter: Broader potential of Texas law is exciting

{{featured_button_text}}

I just have to share how excited I am about the new Texas abortion law.

You might think that I care deeply about abortion. I don't. It is the broader potential opened up by the Texas law which really excites me.

As has been widely reported, the law prohibits most abortions. But the state will not enforce this. Instead, concerned citizens are asked to step up to the plate. They can sue for "damages" and reap an award of $10,000. The old-fashioned requirement of having suffered actual damages seems to have been waived.

This creates a marvelous precedent. As we all know, the law is aloof from single issue politics, so there can obviously be nothing unique about abortion. This gives me the confidence that we can count on our Republican friends to remove legal technicalities and bureaucratic obstructions which have for so long stood between model citizenship and its just rewards. Watchful citizens could help combat undesirable behavior on a broad scale, with little or no expenditure of government resources. Off the top of my head, just a few examples come to mind.

Maybe I could mount a radar gun in front of my house and sue anyone I catch speeding. Or I could report smokers to their health insurance company and get a cut of their premium increase. I might even be paid for hacking into my neighbors' Wi-Fi router, just to make sure they are not downloading child pornography or posting misinformation on the internet. The possibilities seem endless: there are surely many more equally appealing and lucrative opportunities. I can just see the windfall of financial rewards coming my way. I am already making plans what to do with all the money. Maybe I shall use it to buy a luxury villa on an exotic tropical island. Aruba, here I come!

Michael Renardy, Blacksburg

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Disappointing turnout

The Salute to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, who is the recipient of the only Medal of Honor for gallantry and intrepidity during the war in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert