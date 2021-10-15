Letter: Broader potential of Texas law is exciting

I just have to share how excited I am about the new Texas abortion law.
You might think that I care deeply about abortion. I don't. It is the broader potential opened up by the Texas law which really excites me.
As has been widely reported, the law prohibits most abortions. But the state will not enforce this. Instead, concerned citizens are asked to step up to the plate. They can sue for "damages" and reap an award of $10,000. The old-fashioned requirement of having suffered actual damages seems to have been waived.
This creates a marvelous precedent. As we all know, the law is aloof from single issue politics, so there can obviously be nothing unique about abortion. This gives me the confidence that we can count on our Republican friends to remove legal technicalities and bureaucratic obstructions which have for so long stood between model citizenship and its just rewards. Watchful citizens could help combat undesirable behavior on a broad scale, with little or no expenditure of government resources. Off the top of my head, just a few examples come to mind.
Maybe I could mount a radar gun in front of my house and sue anyone I catch speeding. Or I could report smokers to their health insurance company and get a cut of their premium increase. I might even be paid for hacking into my neighbors' Wi-Fi router, just to make sure they are not downloading child pornography or posting misinformation on the internet. The possibilities seem endless: there are surely many more equally appealing and lucrative opportunities. I can just see the windfall of financial rewards coming my way. I am already making plans what to do with all the money. Maybe I shall use it to buy a luxury villa on an exotic tropical island. Aruba, here I come!
Michael Renardy, Blacksburg