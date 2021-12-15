Letter: Build Back Better price controls a must for seniors' prescriptions

After reading Jon Decker’s commentary (Dec. 8, “Build Back Better prescription price controls are a bad idea”), I have to say that I disagree 110% with his “views” of this legislation.
As the past local coordinator of the Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program (VICAP) in Roanoke for 27 years, I personally witnessed the struggle seniors faced to buy their monthly medications, purchase groceries and pay their housing expenses.
In 2006 Medicare added a Part D drug program to help seniors pay for medications. This program helped but did NOT solve the problem of ever increasing drug costs and out of pocket expenses for seniors on Medicare.
In 2022, seniors could pay $7,050 in out of pocket expenses before reaching catastrophic coverage under their Part D drug plan, once they reach this level they will continue to pay 5% for all of their medications for the remainder of the year with no cap on their out-of-pocket expenses.
This legislation would cap senior’s out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000, cap their cost for insulin at $35 a month and allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower prices on hundreds of older medications that have been on the market for years.
Should a drug manufacturer charge seniors $10 for a pill that costs 10 cents to make and is 15 years old? They have long recouped their research and development costs.
The Veterans Administration has been able to negotiate drug prices for many years. Why not allow the millions of seniors on Medicare that are not veterans the same benefit? This legislation does not allow Medicare to negotiate prices on newly launched drugs and would allow drug makers up to 13 years to recoup their investments in research and development of new medicines. The legislation would not stifle drug manufacturers from developing new medications to cure the myriad of diseases that we face every day.
I urge seniors to contact their legislators to support long needed legislation that prevents seniors from having decide between medicine and groceries.
Shannon Abell, Roanoke