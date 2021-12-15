Letter: Build Back Better price controls a must for seniors' prescriptions

After reading Jon Decker’s commentary (Dec. 8, “Build Back Better prescription price controls are a bad idea”), I have to say that I disagree 110% with his “views” of this legislation.

As the past local coordinator of the Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program (VICAP) in Roanoke for 27 years, I personally witnessed the struggle seniors faced to buy their monthly medications, purchase groceries and pay their housing expenses.

In 2006 Medicare added a Part D drug program to help seniors pay for medications. This program helped but did NOT solve the problem of ever increasing drug costs and out of pocket expenses for seniors on Medicare.

In 2022, seniors could pay $7,050 in out of pocket expenses before reaching catastrophic coverage under their Part D drug plan, once they reach this level they will continue to pay 5% for all of their medications for the remainder of the year with no cap on their out-of-pocket expenses.

This legislation would cap senior’s out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000, cap their cost for insulin at $35 a month and allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower prices on hundreds of older medications that have been on the market for years.