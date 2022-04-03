Letter: Burruss was a force for good

The Roanoke Valley has lost monumental forces for good this year. George Kegley and Estelle McCadden spring to mind.

Gail Burruss also left valley institutions stronger from 40 years of her intelligent attention. Gail’s leadership at Blue Ridge Behavioral Health, Omni House and Bethany Hall guided countless people with substance abuse and mental health issues to healthier lives. She helped organize pioneering court dockets here to steer folks with those challenges toward rehabilitation rather than automatic incarceration.

Gail was especially drawn to the environment, history and racial and gender equality. She and South Roanoke nature lover Betty Field organized a citizens group that succeeded in saving the top of Mill Mountain from commercial development. As board chair at the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Gail lobbied for that body to face its role in wiping out historic Black neighborhoods during decades of uncaring redevelopment.

While bravely fighting multiple myeloma in recent years, Gail took part in efforts to educate Roanokers about history as it was truly lived — especially the Episcopal Church’s Sacred Ground classes on racial history, Salem Museum’s historical programs, and Roanoke’s Points of Diversity gatherings. In the 1970s, Gail, a proud lesbian, helped start the valley’s first regular social club for lesbians, including campouts, picnics and formal dances, at a time when prejudice drove many women into hiding.

Cancer couldn’t stop Gail’s work with the American Association of University Women, a regular Bible study, and the board of Mental Health America. But right before Christmas, COVID symptoms finally forced her into the hospital, where she died on Jan. 21.

Mary Bishop, Roanoke