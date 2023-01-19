Letter: Bus service and drivers deserve our support

I take the bus in Roanoke several times a week and a RADAR bus as well. I volunteer a great deal and that would not be possible without Valley Metro and RADAR to help me get around.

Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group believes that buses are for everyone. We support the bus drivers' union in their contract negotiations. These negotiations have been going on for five months, and this is wearing on the bus drivers' morale.

The bus drivers at Valley Metro do a great job of taking care of us on the road, and keeping everyone safe every day on the bus. The least we Roanokers can do for them is give them a dignified and living wage, and affordable health insurance options for them and their families.

The lack of a living wage for bus drivers is contributing to a deficit of 25 drivers at Valley Metro this year. When we hire 25 additional drivers that we need, our current drivers will be able to take the proper amount of days off that they are scheduled and not have to work so much overtime.

Once the bus drivers' contract has been renewed with higher pay, Bus Riders of Roanoke's goal is that buses return to peak service. That means two buses running every hour for each bus route.

Buses on Sunday would also be very helpful for the essential workers of Roanoke. These essential workers oftentimes cannot afford a car. And yet, these are the people who are cleaning our hotel rooms, cleaning our hospital rooms, and people who serve us at restaurants after church on Sunday and in stores we like to shop in on Sunday.

Sunday is no longer a stay-at-home day. So we need to help these essential workers get to work on Sunday and also help people get to church that day.

Many people in Roanoke would like to go to church on Sunday and yet they cannot afford a vehicle of their own so they have to stay home on Sundays. The spiritual life in Roanoke will be greatly increased if we have buses so people can get to church on Sunday. This would mean a lot to me personally as well.

Bus Riders of Roanoke meets at the Gainesboro Library the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. You can also find us on Facebook at BusridersofRoanoke.

Sharon Fritz, Roanoke