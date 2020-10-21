Letter: Bus station

Roanoke needs a new bus station, and it should be built within reasonable walking distance of downtown. For that reason, the Salem Avenue and Third Street site is best. It may not be perfect, and it’s understandable that the current residents of the area have objections.

Projects such as this almost always upset the neighbors. However, I know people who moved their business close to the current bus station a little over a year ago and aren’t particularly disturbed by it.

The Salem and Third site is the best for the city as a whole. It doesn’t make sense to put a public transportation hub where it would be necessary to take additional transportation to get to the center of things. It should be as close as possible to downtown.

BOB EGBERT

ROANOKE