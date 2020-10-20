Letter: Bus station

Best site for bus station
Roanoke needs a new bus station, and it should be built within reasonable walking distance of downtown. For that reason, the Salem Avenue and Third Street site is best. It may not be perfect, and it’s understandable that the current residents of the area have objections.
Projects such as this almost always upset the neighbors. However, I know people who moved their business close to the current bus station a little over a year ago and aren’t particularly disturbed by it.
The Salem and Third site is the best for the city as a whole. It doesn’t make sense to put a public transportation hub where it would be necessary to take additional transportation to get to the center of things. It should be as close as possible to downtown.
BOB EGBERT
ROANOKE
Who can bring down Trump?
For years, I’ve looked for someone to finally bring down Donald Trump. I found him. It’s Donald Trump. He’s just that stupid.
If you’re still a Trump believer, read Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage.” It’s not Woodward’s writing that will convince you Trump is an incapable fool—it’s Trump’s own words in numerous interviews over seven months.
In the book, Trump openly admits that he knew the dangers of coronavirus as early as January 2020, but deliberately misled the country about the threat, shrugged it off, dismissed good advice, and tried to subvert all efforts to battle the virus because it got in the way of his election. Trump told us COVID-19 was “just going to go away…to disappear.” As deaths mounted and more chaos followed…Donald Trump did nothing. Instead, the president told us “…we’ve turned the corner.” He knew all along that coronavirus was a national threat, lied to us for six months, then walked away from taking command. When we needed leadership, we got denial, distraction, death, and division.
And now? Two-hundred thousand Americans are dead of the virus. Certainly more to come. The worst record in the world. But Trump tells Bob Woodward…”nothing more could have been done.”
Here’s what the book makes clear:
1. Trump’s a liar. His lies are treacherous, deliberate deceits that kill people, separate families, encourage racial friction, destroy international standing, and spread division. Woodward’s revelation is now the king of lies. Can you still believe Trump?
2. Trump’s a fool. A profound, bumbling fool. Who else would admit in public such deadly treachery against his own country? Can you really trust this fool with our secrets?
3. Trump’s insane. His dangerous ego threatens us all. He cares about nothing but Donald Trump.
Our president is a snake in a red tie—a dangerous clown without a clue—a “drunken” captain of our ship of state. It’s so plain today. The country must put Trump out of our misery.
Still like him? Read the book. I dare you. Listen to Trump’s own words. He’ll change your mind. Or at least make it harder to defend him.
JOHN M. GIVENS
SALEM
Vote Moon for council
This letter is to endorse Stephanie M. Moon for election to Roanoke City Council. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, I have seen Stephanie’s selfless Kiwanis work in
1) helping the Salvation Army to feed the homeless,
2) involving the Melrose/Orange Avenue community in our new Kiwanis Playground,
3) serving pancakes and sausage at our annual fundraising event.
Her experience as Roanoke City Clerk, combined with her willingness to serve her neighbors, makes Stephanie the perfect candidate.
KEN BRIGGS
ROANOKE
Trump thinks he is the best
Whenever some people speak against Trump, it is as if they have crucified Christ again. And in their minds you have. You do not vote for someone because you agree with him/her on one thing. Or that you agree on everything. That will never happen. The only person right about everything died thousands of years ago.
You may not agree on abortion with one candidate, but the one who agrees with you is also against contraception. I do not agree with abortion as a form of birth control, however, I do not agree with someone being born into this world only to be killed, wrapped in a rug, and dumped in a landfill. Or to fall in a septic tank while the parent sleeps one off in the house.
Everything this president says his fans accept as gospel. Like being a supporter of the military. Ask his own network, FOX, one of their own correspondents said he called the dead “suckers and losers.” The only thing Donald J. Trump is a supporter of is Donald J. Trump. The only thing you can believe from him is his very first word “MONEY.” He pays $750 for two years in income tax, or none at all, and lies to your face about being gouged. Taken from a New York Times article by Nicholas Kristof, the county with the highest IRS audit rate, according to ProPublica is Humphreys County in Mississippi. Three-quarters of the population is Black and their annual income is $28,500.
He is the best to everything and everybody. He thinks he is the best thing since sliced bread. According to him he is the “...best thing to happen to African-Americans since Abraham Lincoln.” My first election was for Nixon in 1972. I have never believed everything any of them said. You are supposed to be an adult. ACT LIKE IT.
JIM PITTENDRIGH
BOONES MILL
Vote Preston for council
The residents of Roanoke, Virginia, need to get out of the box of voting based on party affiliation. It’s time to vote for the best candidate to do the job.
Kiesha Preston is running as an independent and is the best choice for Roanoke City Council. When she was only three years old, she was troubled because a local Kroger store removed the kiddie carts. She asked me how to get them back so she could shop beside me. I told her to go to the manager and she did. She stated her case, and a few weeks later those kiddie carts were back in the store.
Kiesha also has presented a bill to Congress that was approved. The Virginia Domestic Violence Victims Protection Act prevents domestic violence victims from not being able to rent an apartment because of bad credit as a result of their abuser ruining their credit.
These are but two examples of Kiesha’s tenacity and getting results. We need people on council who have no agenda and are truly willing to work for the least of us.
Kiesha is not intimidated by those in power and will hold her own to help those who cannot help themselves. This is why she is the right person to get the job done.
Please do not be discouraged because you are tired of the same old same old where parties are concerned. You have another choice so please vote for Kiesha Preston. She has been working tirelessly on behalf of the people without being elected to an official office. Just imagine what she can do once she is officially on City Council.
A proud mother.
CHERYL E. PRESTON
ROANOKE
