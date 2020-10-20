Letter: Bus station

Trump thinks he is the best

Whenever some people speak against Trump, it is as if they have crucified Christ again. And in their minds you have. You do not vote for someone because you agree with him/her on one thing. Or that you agree on everything. That will never happen. The only person right about everything died thousands of years ago.

You may not agree on abortion with one candidate, but the one who agrees with you is also against contraception. I do not agree with abortion as a form of birth control, however, I do not agree with someone being born into this world only to be killed, wrapped in a rug, and dumped in a landfill. Or to fall in a septic tank while the parent sleeps one off in the house.