Letter: Businesses should not be exempt from liability

I am writing this letter in regard to your July 18 news article, “Republicans aim to block lawsuits arising over virus.” This proposal was drafted by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and senior Republican John Cornyn of Texas.
Lobbyists are still at work fighting for exemptions for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc., that cared for our loved ones during COVID-19. These businesses should not be exempted from liability.
Prior to COVID-19, these facilities had problems with infection control and they should answer why there has been an extreme problem during COVID-19, when they have received money from Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, their residents' savings accounts, etc. for infection control supplies prior to this pandemic.
Questions need to be answered for the victims, their families and the concerned public. This does not need to be swept under a rug and hidden. The elderly and sick are an important part of our society. The Bible tells us so and so does their families.
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
