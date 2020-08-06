Letter: Buy Parkway license plates to support park

Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt lauded Congress’ bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act on national TV July 21. The Senate has passed the bill, and on July 23 the House likewise passed the critically needed bill.
The GAOA involves numerous funding sources to tackle the nearly $12 billion in deferred maintenance at the National Parks (including the Blue Ridge Parkway) and other public lands. The Virginia Association for Parks (which has been actively supporting the passage of this important act) and Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway (a Parkway partner that provides the Parkway with volunteers and funds) welcome the GAOA.
The act will greatly help keep America’s parks and lands available for future generations to enjoy. Virginians can do their part by buying the Parkway license plate. Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway gives all of the license proceeds to the Parkway for the clearing of its scenic viewsheds and other projects (friendsbrp.org).
In 2019, volunteers gave the Parkway 13,444 hours of work on its projects from trail maintenance to assistance with interpretative programs. At the nonprofit rate of $25.43 per hour, that volunteer work translates into $341,881 worth of work provided to the Parkway.
LYNN DAVIS
CHAIR OF NATIONAL PARKS FOR
VIRGINIA ASSOC. FOR PARKS, AND
FOUNDING BOARD MEMBER OF
FRIENDS OF THE BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY
ROANOKE
