Letter: Call Rep. Morgan Griffith

In May of this year I received the following assurance in an email from Rep. Morgan Griffith, in response to my concerns regarding threats to the U.S .Postal Service:
"The USPS has a long history of connecting Americans going back to just after the Republic was founded. The founders saw the value in making sure that everyone in the young nation had an opportunity to communicate and conduct commerce by post and as such, it is one of the few institutions explicitly laid out in our Constitution.
Many folks living in rural areas rely on mail delivery for a reliable, economical connection to other parts of the world, and we must ensure that Americans living in rural areas have access to these connections recognized by our founders.
Please know that, like you, I believe our postal system is important and will look for ways to be helpful moving forward."
Thus I took full note that Rep. Griffith failed to join 26 of his Republican colleagues who voted yesterday to provide much-needed funds to an institution vital to rural constituents. His choice may be "helpful" to today's GOP, a party that seems to base its electability on ensuring the fewest number of citizens vote. It doesn't help those in Virginia District 9 waiting for medicines arriving late (like the vast majority of people who receive care through the Veterans Administration) or awaiting Social Security checks. I encourage all those affected to call Rep. Griffith's office for redress.
Adrienne Lea, Laurel Fork
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!