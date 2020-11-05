Letter: Call Rep. Morgan Griffith

In May of this year I received the following assurance in an email from Rep. Morgan Griffith, in response to my concerns regarding threats to the U.S .Postal Service:

"The USPS has a long history of connecting Americans going back to just after the Republic was founded. The founders saw the value in making sure that everyone in the young nation had an opportunity to communicate and conduct commerce by post and as such, it is one of the few institutions explicitly laid out in our Constitution.

Many folks living in rural areas rely on mail delivery for a reliable, economical connection to other parts of the world, and we must ensure that Americans living in rural areas have access to these connections recognized by our founders.

Please know that, like you, I believe our postal system is important and will look for ways to be helpful moving forward."