Letter: Call Uncle Joe

If you enjoy high gasoline and heating oil prices, get ready because they are coming since Uncle Joe shut down the pipeline. Call Uncle Joe at 202-456-1111 and thank him.

If you like paying higher prices for consumer goods including food....call Uncle Joe at 202-456-1111 to let him know how thrilled you are.

If you enjoy not getting a job that you are fully qualified for because it was used to meet a quota of hiring certain numbers of minorities regardless of their qualifications....call Uncle Joe at 202-456-1111 to let him know that you will continue to look for a job.

If you want to give away your money to support folks crossing the border from Mexico because they need Social Security, job location services, food stamps, housing assistance, etc.....call Uncle Joe and tell him how happy you are to support the rest of society.

Word of caution. When you call Uncle Joe, don't give your name and don't say anything about your first and second amendment rights. He and his big tech donors will take those away from you soon enough.

Do call Uncle Joe to let him know how thrilled you are with his first few days in office. That number again is 202-456-1111. Good luck, you are going to need it!

Wayne Akers, Christiansburg