Letter: Call your representatives

As we all know, COVID-19 does not discriminate against who and what it affects: family members, loved ones and businesses. This is especially true for those who suffer from extreme poverty across the globe. The virus has been relentless in these areas and the lack of healthcare and resources that some countries have has been detrimental to their populations.
In order for our federal government to send aid to developing countries that can help them combat the virus and extreme poverty, they need to hear from their constituents that this is an issue that matters to them. This can be easily done by making a phone call to the offices of our representatives, Senators Kaine and Warner, and Congressman Griffith, to ask them for their support in sending aid to countries stricken by extreme poverty.
Calling Congress is the best way for our representatives to know what issues matter the most to their constituents and it is far easier than some may think. A quick 30 second phone call to a staff member can truly make a difference in what legislation our representatives decide to support or not to support.
Please consider making a phone call to our representatives to encourage them to keep supporting foreign aid to end extreme poverty, and to support The Borgen Project in their efforts to make this a focus of U.S. foreign policy.
ELLEN MAHONEY
BLACKSBURG
