Letter: Calling out Good and Cline on 'no' votes

An April 6 Letter to the Editor from Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky of Lift our Voices praises 9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith for his vote in favor of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harrassment Act of 2021. This law bans employers from forcing people to settle claims of sexual assault or harassment through private arbitration proceedings instead of in a court of law.

While Griffith deserves praise for his "YES vote" — as do Republican Congressman Rob Wittman of the 1st District and all of the Democrats who represent Virginia in Congress — let me note for the record that 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good and 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline voted NO.

Congressmen Good and Cline: Why? Aren’t victims of sexual misconduct entitled to a day in court?

Gene Zitver, Lexington