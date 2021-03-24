Letter: Calls for police diversity is political correctness

An Associated Press report, "Study: Law enforcement diversity may improve policing", Roanoke Times on Feb. 20, concludes that diversity could improve law enforcement. As a 73-year-old, white male, with 30 years experience in law enforcement I can read between the lines and recognize their politically-correct findings are not correct by any other standard. (Diversity is the magic word for saying, "Anyone but a white male," in a politically correct way. Is it correct to discriminate?)

That's not the point I want to make, though. I worry about the profession of law enforcement.

They suggest that women and racial minorities make better police officers because they are less likely to take enforcement action for minor violations of the law that could escalate and result in stops, arrests, and the use of force. Non-whites and women, they say, are more likely to view enforcement as optional. Surely, my years of service would have been much easier if I had just been willing to turn my head instead of stopping to investigate criminal suspects. Some of my fellow officers, mostly white males, did take the easier road for safety and a pension on occasion.