MVP is a win for Franklin County

With passage of the federal Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mountain Valley Pipeline should finally be completed by the end of this year. Not a moment too soon.

This pipeline is critical infrastructure, and we need it in service to benefit Franklin County and its residents.

When the project was announced in 2014, I was vice chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Mountain Valley’s donation of a tap at the county’s Summit View Business Park was just one early example of the company’s ongoing efforts to work in good faith with our community.

When I was on the county board of supervisors, and since I left the board, I have heard many stories about how our county is hampered by a lack of access to natural gas. MVP is a game changer for Franklin County because it will fix that problem. None of us ever expected it would take nearly 10 years, but better late than never.

The pipeline will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue every year, and it will help us draw businesses that create jobs and generate more tax revenue to support essential services, lower residents’ tax burden and maintain our county’s high quality of life. I’m glad to see it and our community receive clarity that construction will finally be finished this year.

Bob Camicia, Hardy

Turn Evans Spring into a park for all

Evans Spring needs to be a developed as a park, to protect the watershed, to provide greenery to cleanse the air and soil, and to heal the souls of those who live near it and those who will visit it in the future.

My late friend Tom Kaine took me to visit Evans Spring once while he was still alive and able. He was passionate about protecting the Roanoke Valley watershed and the rough jewel that is Evans Spring. He would be fighting the proposed developments tooth and nail, raising hell about the degradation of our future.

Don’t allow developers’ money to sway you. Once precious bits of natural potential—like Evans Spring—are gone, you can’t get them back. Make a fantastic, award-winning park, something people will be proud of.

I am a retired landscape architect. I grew up in Roanoke and may return in the future. I want to be proud of my hometown. I want you to make the right decisions.

Martha Williams,

Tallahassee, Florida

Give facts not fiction on wind turbines

In response to the letter “Red light warning about wind farms” [May 17], it is obvious the writer has never traveled to the western United States. For if he had, then he would see the flaw in his logic.

I travel by car to New Mexico a couple times per year. In my travels I pass many wind farms of significant size in the very states mentioned in his letter.

I have yet to experience the blaring red lights causing issues to the surrounding area. I have traveled these states at night when the lights are at their brightest and I cannot see how the lights block out stars or cause light pollution.

In fact, I recently traveled through a wind farm that included several hundred turbines. I made an intentional stop beneath a turbine for a period of time to experience how they work and to see the impact on the surrounding environment.

I found no noise or light pollution. While these are enormous structures, they are amazingly silent.

If we are to have intelligent discussions regarding renewable energy, please base it upon facts and not what the media or a “talking head” says on television or radio. Learn the facts by going to see for yourself. However, if we want to discuss whether every area of the country should have wind farms, I am completely open to that debate. Just as coal and oil mining is not optimal in many areas of the nation, so wind farms, solar panels, hydroelectric dams and other renewable energy technologies should be implemented in locations that have large amounts of wind, sun, water, etc.

I do not feel wind energy in Botetourt County is wise because my travels have shown that wind energy is easier to capture in large open fields as are found in many Midwest and Western states. This captured energy can be sold to other areas of the country.

In conclusion, no matter what your position, please base an argument on fact and life experience and not conjecture and hearsay.

Stephen McTigue, Roanoke

Long may Virginia’s flag wave

Re: “Why the Commonwealth’s standard bearer bares it all” (May 23, page A9):

I’ve often mused that our state flag personified sex and violence. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)

Jack Chamberlain,

Lancaster