Letter: Can the party that brought us the insurrection be trusted with education?

Saturday, Jan. 15, we turn Virginia over to the same political party that brought us the insurrection in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. While that thought alone gives me some serious heebie-jeebies, what really floors me are the two big lies — no, whoppers — which helped propel them to victory in our state.

The first lie has the GOP as the party best suited to run our public schools. Really?! For decades Republicans have pushed for charter schools, private schools, vouchers and homeschooling: privatizing alternatives that will eventually weaken or dismantle public schools. Even assuming they do want to take care of public schools, Republicans promise in perpetuity not to raise our taxes and to cut some of the ones we already pay. Where will they find the money to fund the ever-increasing school payrolls and the repairs or replacement of the decaying school infrastructure?

The other big lie: critical race theory (CRT). This has never been taught in any public school in Virginia, and there are no plans anywhere to incorporate it into any curriculum. Further, there were no Democratic candidates from McAuliffe on down the ballot advocating CRT in their platforms. Yet Republicans — including the “Republican endorsed” school board candidates here in Roanoke County — had it in their platforms as though it is a reality that must be crushed.

The foundation of education is the search for truth. It will be interesting over the next four years to watch how the folks who now claim to “own public education in Virginia” handle this search based on a foundation of such colossal untruths.

Ed Kohinke Sr., Roanoke County