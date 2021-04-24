 Skip to main content
Letter: Can Virginia sink lower?
1 comment

Letter: Can Virginia sink lower?

  • 1
Pot is legal;

But legislate so guns are not.

Criminals are being released from prisons.

The death penalty has been abolished;

EXCEPT,

For fetuses in the womb.

Can Virginia sink any lower?

God Bless the USA!

Carolyn W. Painter, Pearisburg

 

1 comment

