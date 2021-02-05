Letter: Can't live with Cline's lies

Ben Cline asserts that when he voted to disenfranchise millions of voters who cast their votes in an appropriately conducted presidential election, he does this because his constituents want him to. As one of those constituents I can say that this is both untrue, and unsurprising. I have written to Ben Cline about a variety of issues and have never received a response: the congressman apparently believes that those who disagree with him don't exist. It appears he has a similar relationship to facts, and to the laws of the country he has pledged to serve.