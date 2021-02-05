Letter: Can't live with Cline's lies

Ben Cline asserts that when he voted to disenfranchise millions of voters who cast their votes in an appropriately conducted presidential election, he does this because his constituents want him to. As one of those constituents I can say that this is both untrue, and unsurprising. I have written to Ben Cline about a variety of issues and have never received a response: the congressman apparently believes that those who disagree with him don't exist. It appears he has a similar relationship to facts, and to the laws of the country he has pledged to serve.
Rep. Cline, it is your constitutional duty to acknowledge the results of a free and fair election, not to attack our democracy by encouraging a riotous mob. You did make a statement condemning violence - hardly believable, since your actions and those of your Virginia GOP colleagues have encouraged and joined the misinformation campaign that led to that violence, at every step. I'll send this to the newspaper, since you appear disinclined to read your mail. I can live with your contempt, sir, but not your lies. Shame on you.
Maryke Barber, Roanoke