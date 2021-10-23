Letter: Can't or just don't want to

"I can't get the COVID vaccine" is what some people think.

The question is why?

I met an older woman in the lobby of my eye doctor who said her family wouldn't approve. I met someone else who said his grandfather got the shot and died. I bet his entire family wasn't vaccinated. Before his grandfather had enough antibodies somebody probably passed on the virus. My middle son has had serious lung problems that he attributes to the after effects of COVID-19. He finally got the shot but got sick before it was fully effective.

Is it all politics? Colin Powell recently died from complications of COVID-19 and President Donald Trump could have in 2020.

More and more children are being sick with the virus. How many older and younger people have to get ill before some people get the nerve to act and get vaccinated?

Many countries around the world have people that are praying that the shot will be available for them. It is available here and we can get it free of charge.

Francis Mathews, Radford