Letter: Can't wait to see Biden deliver on promises

It looks as if former Vice President Biden will be the new president.

Now, we can sit calmly in our easy chairs and watch Moses and his shepherd lead us to the promised land.

Can't wait to see him DELIVER all his promises...control COVID, open the economy "responsibility"...and the unity, the racism disappear, rioting and looting stop, the super duper healthcare, and all the other things they promise...after all, with 47 years of practice...DAMN !!! They are going to knock this out of the park in no time.

He will do no wrong and the media will be all unicorns and rainbows while they still chase after Trump and make him the "devil."

Personally, I think it was just a matter of time before the Democrats took over.

I fear we will NEVER see another Republican president in my lifetime.

Sad.

Cynthia Wilbert, Vinton