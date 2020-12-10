Letter: Capitalism cannot solve problems

A response to Joshua Shane Martin in his Dec. 2 commentary "Let capitalism solve the mask debate."

In one breath the author claims sympathy with the Libertarians who reject public health guidance "on principle" but in the next suggests private companies ought to use vast networks of surveillance to punish the people who do so. These kinds of confused opinions belong nowhere.

Capitalism is a system of markets, not governance. It should have no place in public policy. Capitalism created this mess by pushing a president consumed with market performance to disregard science and sound health policy, while a business obsessed Senate starved the people and destroyed their livelihoods by withholding direct aid to individuals and fattening monopolies all in the name of preserving dysfunctional monopolist markets.

Capitalism cannot solve the problems it creates, you cannot put out a fire with more fire, you cannot get out of making a circle by taking only right turns. Moreover, the civil liberties defense has a limit, (when it impacts the lives of other citizens) and a plague meets that limit. Why on Earth would I give away the last vestiges of my privacy to the state to punish non-maskers, whilst the state won't enforce a simple mask mandate?