Letter: Capitalism needs to play by the rules

In an editorial in a recent edition of The Roanoke Times, activist and artist Bono was quoted as realizing that capitalism and globalization were the answer to "extreme poverty" in countries in Africa. There is no doubt that capitalism has generated wealth and power.

The power part is the problem. Wealthy individuals, groups and corporations wield disproportionate political power, with PACs and dark money influencing legislation and political decisions in this country. Capitalism has created economic dominance that squeezes out competition, allowing extreme price increases.

The Associated Press noted that "Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income ... more than double the revenue it received in the same period in 2021." And how did energy giants Exxon and Mobil manage to merge despite antitrust legislation designed to ensure competition? Because the FTC allowed them in 1999 to become the world's third largest corporation.

In a different venue, there is a petition online from Watchdog.net to investigate Ticketmaster-Live Nation, "...because they own 70% of the market share" which enables them to "...include mysterious fees that can hike the ticket price up as much as 70%...." This came about because "In 2010, the government allowed Ticketmaster and Live Nation to merge into one single corporation under certain conditions," which they violated.

The New Yorker reported on Nov. 28 "How Hospice Became a For-Profit Hustle." It opens: "It began as a visionary notion — that patients could die with dignity at home. Now it's a twenty-two-billion-dollar industry plagued by exploitation."

The net value of capitalism seems to be a matter of scale and business ethics. Small entrepreneurs can add social worth by providing jobs and benefits to employees, and needed products to the public. Large corporations can do the same, if they play by the rules and not negatively exploit their power and wealth. To ensure that, strong oversight and regulation are needed.

Dick Bauman, Blacksburg