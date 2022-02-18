Letter: Capping travel-nurse pay misses the problem

Recently, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, co-wrote a letter to Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator, calling for an investigation and subsequent pay cap for travel nurses.

He argues that their high pay rates are jeopardizing patient safety due to unmanageable costs to the hospital system. Griffith fails to recognize the true root causes that led to this crisis, and the solution that will lead us out of it.

I have been a nurse since 2013, and I was a veteran ICU nurse when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This nursing shortage Griffith blames on inflated wages for travel nurses was present well before the pandemic. It was exacerbated during the pandemic when nurses quit because of unsafe working conditions.

Many nurses stayed in the health care industry by becoming travel nurses, where they felt the pay was commensurate to the labor performed. Even with travel nurses filling a vital role in responding to surges, staffing was unsafe.

Southwest Virginia cannot afford this policy. With capped wages, rural areas like ours will have to compete for travel nurses with urban areas. Their higher costs of living will afford them higher capped rates that we will not be able to match. We will get fewer nurses, which will worsen our local nursing shortage.

Instead of capping pay in the hopes that these travel nurses will return to staff jobs (which many have vowed not to do), it would be better that Griffith promote patient safety by holding hospitals accountable for creating healthy work environments in which nurses want to stay long term.

A 2014 study of nurse staffing and education and hospital mortality demonstrated that for every one patient increase in a nurse’s workload, the likelihood of a patient dying increases by 7%. The proposed federal “Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act” (Senate Bill 1567 and House Bill 3165) will standardize and necessitate safe nurse-patient ratios. This will protect patients and provide an environment where nurses can do what they were called to do — practice the art of caring.

Heidi Mock, Blacksburg