 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cardboard baseball fans
0 comments

Letter: Cardboard baseball fans

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Being both a baseball and rock and roll fan, I would suggest that Major League Baseball take a look at the Beatles classic album, Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. On that album cover famous people in cutout form stand behind the Beatles who are dressed in brightly colored band uniforms.

Instead of unknown smiling faces, the ”fans” at major league games could be famous and add a touch of interest or humor to the game. Imagine Einstein, Jimi Hendrix or Babe Ruth supporting your team. Shakespeare would probably enjoy a good ball game if he had had the chance.

JERRY W. MILLER

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump…

Letters

Letter: Our flag, respected

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs was the first venue to hold a professional athletic event with fans since the COVID-19 virus cl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert