Letter: Cardboard baseball fans

Being both a baseball and rock and roll fan, I would suggest that Major League Baseball take a look at the Beatles classic album, Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. On that album cover famous people in cutout form stand behind the Beatles who are dressed in brightly colored band uniforms.
Instead of unknown smiling faces, the ”fans” at major league games could be famous and add a touch of interest or humor to the game. Imagine Einstein, Jimi Hendrix or Babe Ruth supporting your team. Shakespeare would probably enjoy a good ball game if he had had the chance.
JERRY W. MILLER
ROANOKE
