Letter: Carilion has done an excellent job with vaccines

Having received my second COVID shot on Wednesday, Feb. 17, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Carilion for the way they have handled the vaccination process. Outside of having to stand out in the cold for quite a while, waiting to get into the civic center, everything was run so smoothly.

Once you got inside, every Carilion employee was friendly and helpful. They worked with amazing speed to get everyone vaccinated and back out the door as quickly as possible. Carilion has done an excellent job with the vaccine program and are to be congratulated for their handling of a stressful situation.

Barbara Hall, Roanoke

Alternate titles for Griffith and Cline

I’d like to make a suggestion in regard to James E. Shockley’s Opinion, “Toadies for Trump” which ran in The Roanoke Times on Thursday, Jan. 21.

I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Shockley’s titles for Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline, but I would like to add an alternate title.