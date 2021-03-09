Letter: Carilion has done an excellent job with vaccines

Having received my second COVID shot on Wednesday, Feb. 17, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Carilion for the way they have handled the vaccination process. Outside of having to stand out in the cold for quite a while, waiting to get into the civic center, everything was run so smoothly.
Once you got inside, every Carilion employee was friendly and helpful. They worked with amazing speed to get everyone vaccinated and back out the door as quickly as possible. Carilion has done an excellent job with the vaccine program and are to be congratulated for their handling of a stressful situation.
Barbara Hall, Roanoke
Alternate titles for Griffith and Cline
I’d like to make a suggestion in regard to James E. Shockley’s Opinion, “Toadies for Trump” which ran in The Roanoke Times on Thursday, Jan. 21.
I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Shockley’s titles for Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline, but I would like to add an alternate title.
Toady and Lickspittle are appropriate, but in the Middle Ages there was a court position as a valet to the King whose sole job was to make certain the backside of the monarch was clean after using the chamber pot. The position was filled by a nobleman of the court. The common servants were not allowed to see the naked buttocks of the royal. I think the position was called that of a ‘valet de chamber.’
Do you think we could apply that position to Griffith and/or Cline? They are elected officials, so they could be compared to the Earls and Dukes who performed the job in the courts of Henry and Louis, why not a Donald? He considered himself a royal, superior to all others. So?
Kate Pugh, Roanoke
GOP defense before God
It would be really interesting to know what House and Senate Republicans will use as a defense for bowing down to a person like Trump when they stand before the Throne of God.
Carole Elmore, Lexington