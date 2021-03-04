Letter: Carilion team did it right

My husband and I would like to express our appreciation to the Carilion team who administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Berglund Center. On both occasions everyone from the folks directing traffic to the skilled staff screening and administering the vaccine were gracious, helpful and skilled. Someone donated carnations to be given out at the end -- what a kind and generous gesture on the eve of Valentine's Day! N.L. Bishop from Carilion management assisted many folks -- great gentleman. Everyone demonstrated that Carilion cares. In difficult times they really did it right.