I'm appalled by Tucker Carlson's lies about the Jan. 6 riot.

If you shot 41,000 hours of video of Germany invading Poland in 1939, you could select out video clips of German soldiers walking along without firing their weapons.

You could claim they entered the country only as peaceful tourists — and that the nefarious forces of the oppressive Polish government had orchestrated a lie.

There's a catch, though. The only people who would believe you would be those who already sympathized with the Nazis.

Sprechen sie Fox?

Eric Nolan, Roanoke