 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Carrying guns requires responsibility

I read with interest the recent reporting on the gun violence controversy. We should be grateful that leaders such as Attorney General Jason Miyares and city council member Joe Cobb are speaking out against gun violence. But apparently no one has figured out that gun registration is the necessary first step.

Am I missing something here? Does the gun lobby own all of our politicians? Surely anyone with common sense knows that we don't let anyone drive a car without training and a driver's license. It is too dangerous to everyone else. It is just as dangerous to let irresponsible people carry guns. 

John Winfrey, Lexington

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert