Letter: Carrying guns requires responsibility

I read with interest the recent reporting on the gun violence controversy. We should be grateful that leaders such as Attorney General Jason Miyares and city council member Joe Cobb are speaking out against gun violence. But apparently no one has figured out that gun registration is the necessary first step.

Am I missing something here? Does the gun lobby own all of our politicians? Surely anyone with common sense knows that we don't let anyone drive a car without training and a driver's license. It is too dangerous to everyone else. It is just as dangerous to let irresponsible people carry guns.