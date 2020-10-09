Letter: Cartoon was fine bit of satire

The cartoon that accompanied Reggie Firgard's article on Confederate heritage ("Don’t forget the actual Confederate heritage," August 11 commentary) was a fine bit of satire about the statue status of American traitors. The cartoonist used Benedict Arnold as the model for extreme false statue honor. Surprise!

There is a statue to Benedict Arnold on the Saratoga Battlefield. The monument is a plain granite monument with no name, date or reference. The monument shows a carved boot. Benedict Arnold was the American hero of the Battle of Saratoga and he lost part of a lower leg in the battle. The rest of his body accompanied his traitor status to infamy at West Point. Arnold richly deserves model traitor status in U.S. history books.