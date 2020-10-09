Letter: Cartoon was fine bit of satire

The cartoon that accompanied Reggie Firgard's article on Confederate heritage ("Don’t forget the actual Confederate heritage," August 11 commentary) was a fine bit of satire about the statue status of American traitors. The cartoonist used Benedict Arnold as the model for extreme false statue honor. Surprise!
There is a statue to Benedict Arnold on the Saratoga Battlefield. The monument is a plain granite monument with no name, date or reference. The monument shows a carved boot. Benedict Arnold was the American hero of the Battle of Saratoga and he lost part of a lower leg in the battle. The rest of his body accompanied his traitor status to infamy at West Point. Arnold richly deserves model traitor status in U.S. history books.
ROBERT BENOIT
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!