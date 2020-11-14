Letter: Cartoon was over the top

I was horrified when I saw the cartoon on the Saturday, Oct. 3 op-ed page ("Honoring women by confirming Trump's court pick," Christine Flowers column). It was the one showing liberal thugs screaming at poor pure, innocent Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett for being a Christian. I grant you that most liberals do not want another Associate Judge who has declared that she will work to overturn Obamacare and abortion rights before even hearing arguments, but that cartoon is over the top.

The problem for me with Barrett is that she has prejudged the cases without hearing the arguments. Imagine that you are a man awaiting trial on a serious charge. Before going to court the judge makes the following statement to the press: "This man is obviously guilty. I will work with the prosecutor to force the jury to find him guilty and then will sentence him to as many years in prison as possible." What do you think would be the result?

Now back to the cartoon. To balance this out maybe you should do a cartoon search for the most extreme cartoon put out by the Trump-haters and then print it. Ideally it would show a group of armed thugs, wearing militia uniforms and labeled Conservatives, pointing guns at a terrified 8-year old girl, marked Liberal, and screaming that she must let them do anything they want or they will kill her now. That would be about the same level as the one you printed.