Letter: Case study in government overreach

The extraction of the Yellow Finch tree sitters is a case study in government overreach and highlights issues that go beyond the pipeline.
I stand (and stood) in full support of this protest of MVP and their unsafe, unjustified and unneeded pipeline project.
But moving beyond the pipeline, we saw the Montgomery County Sheriff and Virginia State Police shut down access to several public roads, deny that freedom of the press exists, ignore calls to allow impartial legal observers and attempt to completely remove any transparency from the process. All while using the talking point that “MVP will reimburse the cost of this operation” as if our police force is actually just a mercenary-for-hire force that is used to protect capital for the rich and their corporations.
I can’t convey the amount of sarcastic shock I feel. There needs to be public outcry and official repercussions for these actions. Support pipelines or don’t (please don’t,) you should not be OK with corporations leveraging our so-called public servants as armed thugs used for corporate gain.
This was also another in a long line of examples of the police lying. The entire “legal observers were allowed in” is completely fabricated.
On Tuesday, some legal observers were able to get close to the site and were not forcibly removed, but they were still not allowed to actually view the extraction.
On Wednesday, legal observers and press were again completely denied access. This is inexcusable and police exercising this type of fascist power should be a wake up call to everyone.
It is unacceptable and the Sheriff and VSP officers involved in the decisions and the choice to enforce those orders must all be held accountable.
Ben James, Roanoke