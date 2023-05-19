Few areas have been as hard hit by substance use disorder (SUD) as Southwest Virginia. One of the largest factors contributing to the epidemic is the lack of access to treatment, particularly in rural areas.

To combat this crisis, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Del. Joseph McNamara, R-Roanoke County, proposed House Bill 2192, a bill that would transform the state-operated Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art SUD treatment facility, building on the hospital’s current geriatric psychiatric services. During the 2023 General Assembly, this bill passed unanimously in the House. The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee declined to vote on HB 2192, effectively tabling it.

The good news is that budget negotiators continue to work to protect the bill’s associated budget item. If legislators include the proposed $14.8 million in amendments to this year’s budget, initial planning and renovations can get underway.

As I’ve worked to gather support among my fellow Virginia Tech students, I sense that many people feel like “it doesn’t affect me.” But let’s face it: on some level, someone you know is affected by SUD. Everyone deserves the opportunity for recovery.

This is bigger than just Southwest Virginia; Catawba Hospital’s success as an SUD recovery hub offering a full spectrum of services could be a blueprint for other facilities across Virginia and in rural areas across the country.

The fight against SUD requires cooperation between people in recovery, their loved ones, their communities, health care providers and policymakers. On behalf of Hokies for SUD Recovery, I ask you to encourage your elected representatives to allocate funds toward the transformation of Catawba Hospital. By working together, we can begin to bring hope and change to Southwest Virginia.

Brittany James, Blacksburg