Letter: Caught in quota game

In response to the letter "Call Uncle Joe" published in The Roanoke Times on May 2, I personally experienced employers playing the quota game when I found myself unemployed in 2016-2019.

On more than one occasion I found out that a younger minority was hired instead of me, the more qualified candidate.

I was only getting interviews to meet the potential employers' quota for interviewing candidates.

Several of these interviews were panel interviews. I have never experienced that type of stress in an interview especially as I was facing possible foreclosure.

I assume I didn't get an offer from those panel interviews because the employers had already decided who they were going to hire. Those employers were required to play the quota game.

The gasoline and heating expenses have increased and decreased for the last 30+ years. I have no comment on the other points in this letter. What was the need for the sarcasm by repeating the made-up phone number in this letter?

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke