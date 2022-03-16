 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Caution needed when it comes to wind farms

The proposed gigantic wind farm in Botetourt County (“Judge says wind farm in need of more review,” March 12) continues to generate controversy if not electricity. I have not examined the environmental impact statement of the applicants, but I wish to raise an issue that may be relevant in the long term as more wind farms are developed around the country.

When one starts to extract tera-kilowatt hours of energy (or more) from atmospheric winds, this itself might well contribute significantly to climate change, certainly on a local scale if not more globally. The visual impact of these wind farms on our mountain landscape is irreparable and visible for miles. These wind turbines are known to kill many large birds such as hawks and eagles.

So yes, the wind farm is indeed “in need of more review” on many levels. Our forests and oceans once were considered inexhaustible in extent; now we have few tracts of virgin timber left and the oceans are polluted with plastic and chemicals. Similar deleterious effects could take place in our climate should long-term overdevelopment of wind energy farms replace fossil fuels. Some caution is needed. 

People are also reading…

Ron Reese, Roanoke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We have been duped

We have been duped. Americans are told in our history books and by the media that war is noble and good, even if most U.S. wars are for power …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert