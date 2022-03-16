Letter: Caution needed when it comes to wind farms

The proposed gigantic wind farm in Botetourt County (“Judge says wind farm in need of more review,” March 12) continues to generate controversy if not electricity. I have not examined the environmental impact statement of the applicants, but I wish to raise an issue that may be relevant in the long term as more wind farms are developed around the country.

When one starts to extract tera-kilowatt hours of energy (or more) from atmospheric winds, this itself might well contribute significantly to climate change, certainly on a local scale if not more globally. The visual impact of these wind farms on our mountain landscape is irreparable and visible for miles. These wind turbines are known to kill many large birds such as hawks and eagles.

So yes, the wind farm is indeed “in need of more review” on many levels. Our forests and oceans once were considered inexhaustible in extent; now we have few tracts of virgin timber left and the oceans are polluted with plastic and chemicals. Similar deleterious effects could take place in our climate should long-term overdevelopment of wind energy farms replace fossil fuels. Some caution is needed.

Ron Reese, Roanoke