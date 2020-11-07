Letter: Census isn't properly staffed

The Census Bureau operates under the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, who has a legal responsibility to conduct impartially the Census under Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution. Seven major lawsuits have been filed against the Census Bureau. President Trump expressed his desire to cancel the Census that would have been reversed by the Supreme Court. The intent was abandoned in policy but not in execution. The Census 2020 imbroglio did not deliver the simple results of counting individuals. The Census count is a procedure that has been accomplished since 1789, so it is not rocket science.

At the heart of the issue is the non-response rate of individuals to the Census forms. The impartial data source ( https://public.tableau.com/en-us/search/all/%23censusdata ) estimates the Virginia response rate at approximately 70% and the Roanoke rate at 66%. One could conclude that it is a time for a rendition of: "Bring in the Clowns".