Things have been changing too fast. I got my first smartphone a short time ago. It has been very helpful, especially when my wife and I have done some traveling.

We are senior citizens and it has not been easy adjusting to and coping with some changes.

When we were first married, we were able to plan our family. Birth control was readily available. We were young. She had just graduated from college. We both came from stable working-class families. I had been teaching for a few years before my first son was born.

I grew up in a community up north what was predominately white. I was introduced to a more diverse community in college. I currently live in a neighborhood that is integrated.

I know most of my neighbors. Some are Democrats. I know this because I have offered them yard signs. Radford is a college town, and there are a lot of Republicans as well as Democrats. I have gotten to know poll workers of both parties.

One of the changes today that is very noticeable is the great divide between both parties. So many people have very negative feelings for our current or former presidents.

Our former president is especially disliked by Democrats. He claims that he was more popular in the last election, yet millions of people voted for Joe Biden, and he lost.

Biden's approval rating isn't very good, and I wonder why. Of course, the high cost of living nowadays probably has something to do with that.

Social changes have also bothered some people. Gay people are by choice more visible. I think this is a good thing. They have been persecuted a great deal in the past. It is harder to hate people you know personally.

Change is inevitable. Things will change for the better eventually. At my age, a smartphone was difficult to learn how to use. This is not a problem for younger people. They tend to adjust to changes, whether it is technical or social, better than older Americans. There is hope there.

Frank Mathews, Radford