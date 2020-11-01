Letter: Character counts – ‘fool me twice, shame on me’

There is no rational reason to return Trump (DJT) to the position of President of the United States. He is a corrupt disaster and an individual who assumes all authority, eschews any responsibility, divides, denigrates, disrespects, belittles, embarrasses and destroys. It does not require a psychiatrist to recognize that DJT is mentally unbalanced. He is a ‘clear and present danger’ to our country and our democracy. He must be removed from office.

To his “base,” think for yourselves. Blind, feckless allegiance dismisses truth and integrity. We are not voting for a favorite sports team or a fraternal organization. We’re voting for our country, our Constitution, our democracy wherein everyone is equal and guaranteed the right to the pursuit of a decent life, liberty and happiness, within the law. DJT has done nothing beneficial for our country, in his past or present. Any good that has come from DJT’s administration can be credited to others who actually care about the balances of power and our democracy as designed by the forefathers. DJT neither cares, beyond greed, about the USA, nor does he have the capacity to think beyond himself. V.P. Biden, as you and I know, is not a perfect man, but, he has an overall positive record of service to our country and loyalty to family and colleagues. Character counts.