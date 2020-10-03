Letter: Character traits should not discount positive actions

Virtually every letter to the editor dealing with politics has been viciously anti-Trump. Undoubtedly there are those whose hatred blinds them to factual differences in stories “reported from anonymous sources,” but to promote a contempt against an individual that both official records and nearly 20 “named” sources, many of whom were accompanying the President at the time the “unnamed sources” were supposed to have heard derogatory statements against our military and the fallen heroes in French cemeteries, is not only dishonest, it is despicable.
The official records show that the military leaders called off a helicopter trip to a particular cemetery as too dangerous because of inclement weather (think, Kobe Bryant), and the military and French officials deemed an automotive approach would disrupt the French commute untenably. Those many “named” officials with the President at the time are adamant that the President said nothing like the “anonymous sources” reported.
John Bolton, a published anti-Trump former National Security Advisor, was there and has later said that, if President Trump had really said anything like the “anonymous sources” claimed, he would have trumpeted it in his books. But it never happened. In fact, he and others who were actually there said the President was “devastated” that he was unable to go, and that the next day he spoke at another cemetery in the pouring rain. And then, Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic Magazine, after hearing Bolton’s account, was quoted on CNN as saying, “I’m sure all of those things are true.”
Instead of stooping to the dredges of the ubiquitous “anonymous sources,” we veterans should be applauding the numerous actions the President has done in strengthening the military forces, increasing military pay (most in a decade), assisting military families, and establishing a vital new Space Force for increasing national security.
Disliking (as I do) some of the character traits of our President should never discount the many positive actions he has taken.
JON R. HARRIS
ROANOKE
