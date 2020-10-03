Letter: Character traits should not discount positive actions

Virtually every letter to the editor dealing with politics has been viciously anti-Trump. Undoubtedly there are those whose hatred blinds them to factual differences in stories “reported from anonymous sources,” but to promote a contempt against an individual that both official records and nearly 20 “named” sources, many of whom were accompanying the President at the time the “unnamed sources” were supposed to have heard derogatory statements against our military and the fallen heroes in French cemeteries, is not only dishonest, it is despicable.

The official records show that the military leaders called off a helicopter trip to a particular cemetery as too dangerous because of inclement weather (think, Kobe Bryant), and the military and French officials deemed an automotive approach would disrupt the French commute untenably. Those many “named” officials with the President at the time are adamant that the President said nothing like the “anonymous sources” reported.