Letter: Chauvin jury minds already made up

The trial of MPD Officer Derek Chauvin was merely a formality or going through the motions as it were. He had already been tried and convicted of the charges brought against him by “The Court Of Public Opinion.” The liberal MSM had set their narrative as “White Police Officer” murders another black man. A part of the definition of the word murder is premeditated killing, whereas killing is defined as causing death and murder. The use of the word murder is more emotionally charged. There is a difference between the two.

Perhaps the stage had been set with the the killing of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and bolstered by George Floyd’s death. However the Martin and Brown cases were decided without convictions. Let’s speculate hypothetically that Chauvin was guilty on all three counts. How could he receive a fair trial in Minneapolis, where it happened and was so emotionally charged? Defense counsel motioned for a change of venue, but was denied. Jury sequestration was also asked for by defense, but was also denied. Inflammatory and prejudiced statements by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., should have elicited this case be thrown out of court, but it didn’t. There was CPB (Camera Biased Perspective), which the defense presented which showed two different perspectives of Chauvin allegedly placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. In one perspective it looked like he did have his knee on Floyd’s neck and on the other his shoulder blade. Both these camera perspectives were shown to the MPD Chief and he agreed with the defense that one showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck and the other on his shoulder blade. It obviously didn’t matter as the jury minds were premeditatively made up.