Letter: Chauvin's name defined his game
Derek Chauvin, the bad cop charged with murdering George Floyd, seems to have let his family name, Chauvin, determine his destiny and identity. He became his name. "Chauvinism" refers to bigoted, blind fanatical loyalty to one's race, gender or country.

A chauvinistic attitude is predicated on an irrational belief in the innate exclusive superiority of one's own group, which throughout history has bred aggression and war against outside "others."

"Msinivuahc" is like "ecidujerp" -- whether spelled backwards or according to Webster's, neither chauvinism nor prejudice make sense. Chauvinism runs counter to everything Jesus Christ preached about love for all humanity.

Isn't it time to bury zealous chauvinism and the hate and violence it inspires, and instead push history toward recognition that all humans are interdependent and should care for, rather than kill, each other?

Charles W. Kegley, Wytheville

