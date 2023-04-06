March 27 was a great day to celebrate the Second Amendment. In fact, every mass shooting gives us yet another wonderful opportunity to be grateful for the limited intelligence and courage of our elected Republican leaders like Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith who so dutifully and joyfully protect our right to shoot up schools, children and teachers.

I would propose an automatic day of celebration for the Second Amendment following each mass shooting.

Additionally, with more school mass shootings, our Republican friends can live with themselves and spend money for schools. What better way to commemorate our sacred Second Amendment right AND spend sacred taxpayer money only when necessary than to have more school massacres so we can then tear down those dastardly buildings and build shiny new schools. Then all of those good Republicans can stand around and congratulate one another, with smiles and hugs and those ever helpful, effective and beneficial prayers. Heck, we can celebrate at Walmart where we can buy school supplies to donate to the new schools.

We are engaged real-time in a race to the dregs and being led by gutless, clueless and moral-free morons. The faster we get there the better is the message we are fed and the message we are living. Have you had enough 6-year old blood? I don’t think so. Bring on the celebrations.

Kurt Navratil, Roanoke