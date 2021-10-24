Letter: Cheryl Facciani for Roanoke County School Board

Please vote for Cheryl Facciani for Roanoke County School Board's Windsor Hill District seat on or before Election Day. Cheryl has my endorsement and support.
Almost 10 years ago, I met Cheryl at a JDRF fundraiser just days after her two youngest children were diagnosed with Type One diabetes. As her world was crashing down upon her, Cheryl showed incredible resilience as she stepped up wanting to know how she could help make a difference through JDRF. Immediately I was struck by her willingness to roll up her sleeves, get involved and be a leader. I was not surprised to learn that she was asked to serve on the JDRF Board of Directors just a few months later, where her amazing leadership skills, critical and creative thinking skills, passion and commitment, character and integrity became more and more apparent to all who served alongside her.
I have no doubt that Cheryl will bring the same amount of energy, enthusiasm and commitment to serving on the school board as she is prepared to tackle very important issues we currently face today in our schools. Cheryl will offer effective and efficient solutions to address the loss of learning due to the pandemic and school shutdowns. She will pushback against political agendas and ideology that have no place in the classroom. Cheryl will make sure every parent has a say in their child’s education and that every student has an equal opportunity for success. She will support competitive teacher pay while finding solutions for retaining and attracting new teachers. Cheryl will support advanced classes, advanced diplomas and will ensure that Roanoke County schools are the best that they can be.
I am confident that Cheryl, a mother of four, with three children who currently attend Hidden Valley schools and one high school graduate, now enrolled at Virginia Tech, will fight for your children as if they were her own. Vote Cheryl Facciani for school board because she will put your children’s education first.
Nancy V. Dye, Roanoke