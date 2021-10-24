Letter: Cheryl Facciani for Roanoke County School Board

Please vote for Cheryl Facciani for Roanoke County School Board's Windsor Hill District seat on or before Election Day. Cheryl has my endorsement and support.

Almost 10 years ago, I met Cheryl at a JDRF fundraiser just days after her two youngest children were diagnosed with Type One diabetes. As her world was crashing down upon her, Cheryl showed incredible resilience as she stepped up wanting to know how she could help make a difference through JDRF. Immediately I was struck by her willingness to roll up her sleeves, get involved and be a leader. I was not surprised to learn that she was asked to serve on the JDRF Board of Directors just a few months later, where her amazing leadership skills, critical and creative thinking skills, passion and commitment, character and integrity became more and more apparent to all who served alongside her.