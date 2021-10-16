Letter: Child care system needs to be better for all

The COVID pandemic has brought child care to the forefront of conversations in the U.S. Everyone knows that COVID caused a shut down of normal day care and after school program operations.

The fact is though, even before COVID, the most vulnerable kids and families in Roanoke were getting left behind by the child care system.

If you are a parent in Roanoke looking for respite or child care for a child with a disability, or medical needs, or just difficult behavior (often the result of childhood trauma), then you are going to exhaust yourself looking for something that doesn’t exist.

The child care network in Roanoke is overloaded and overwhelmed and staff simply don’t have the training or the energy to support a kid with unique needs.

What this means for parents is that you will desperately call around asking day care providers if they can take your kid and you will try not to spill the beans that your kid has an Individualized Education Plan or a disability so they will at least try to make it work for your kid so you can go back to work next week, only your kid ends up getting kicked out of the day care after a month because because he’s a handful and then you’re back to square one — only with fewer options than you had before.