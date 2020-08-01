Letter: Children shouldn't be endangered for political agenda

Ah, the amazing Betsy DeVos. Now she cavalierly declares that children should be going back to school amid the COVID-19 resurgence. This recommendation is being challenged by health advisors. Schools that do not open are threatened with losing federal funding.
Of course Betsy, who has never been to a public school, will not have to see her own grandchildren being bused to a public school. If said grandchildren even go to school it will likely be to a private school where there are sure to be extreme preventative health measures taken. Isn’t it wonderful what obscene wealth can buy?
Unfortunately this arrogance and disdain for science and public health is typical of the current administration. I do not think the less affluent children of America should be endangered for some feckless political agenda.
JAMES PRIVITERA
ROANOKE
