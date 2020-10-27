 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Choice is America or Trump
0 comments

Letter: Choice is America or Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Imagine if you had a son, a daughter, a grandson or a granddaughter who for their fifth-grade class was assigned to watch the presidential debate. The behavior of the president of the United States sets an example for our future. What did they get? A president who attacks democracy itself, a president who told a white nationalist group to "stand-by," a president who attacked the deceased son of his challenger, a president who was unhinged, whose behavior was of a drunk at the end of the bar or worse someone with a passion of 1930s Italy or Germany.

Is that the example you want for your children, your grandchildren? I don't. The president embarrassed the country. The president is a threat to democracy. The president is unfit for the office he currently holds. There is one choice: America or Trump. Vote for America - you can vote in person today!

Neal Nida, Daleville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Don't tread on me

An important part of our American heritage is the Boston Tea Party. When the Bostonians were unfairly taxed, they took out their resentment wi…

Letters

Letter: Tear up your ballot

What is Pete Hamilton of Rockbridge County smoking or is he off his medication (Oct. 11 letter, "This ballot is defective")? I have never read…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert