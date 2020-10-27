Letter: Choice is America or Trump

Imagine if you had a son, a daughter, a grandson or a granddaughter who for their fifth-grade class was assigned to watch the presidential debate. The behavior of the president of the United States sets an example for our future. What did they get? A president who attacks democracy itself, a president who told a white nationalist group to "stand-by," a president who attacked the deceased son of his challenger, a president who was unhinged, whose behavior was of a drunk at the end of the bar or worse someone with a passion of 1930s Italy or Germany.