Letter: Choice

My understanding is that people who oppose a woman's right to choose whether to give birth are against abortion because it is murder, it's barbaric, it's a horrible thing to do. Except in cases of rape or incest. But aren't they babies too? If they were born, would they be second class citizens? Would it be OK to murder them after they were born, if it's OK to "murder" them before they are born?
It seems to me that the claim to be concerned about babies, for some, is just a cover for wanting to control women. I am not advocating that victims of rape or incest should be denied the right to choose. I would just like to see some honesty about what it is about abortion that really bothers people, who think women should be forced to give birth against their will.
Amy Richardson, Roanoke